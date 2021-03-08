Tuscaloosa schools to keep 4-day week for in-person learning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The head of Tuscaloosa City Schools says the system will keep its four-day-a-week classroom schedule for the rest of the school year.

Superintendent Mike Daria said Friday that the school system will resume five days of face-to-face learning next fall to start the 2021-22 school year. The Tuscaloosa News reports that a variety of factors were considered when making the decisions.

Daria says those include employee vaccinations, as well as the needs of students and educators.