Tuscaloosa schools to keep 4-day week for in-person learning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bus driver shortage affects Tuscaloosa City Schools

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The head of Tuscaloosa City Schools says the system will keep its four-day-a-week classroom schedule for the rest of the school year.

Superintendent Mike Daria said Friday that the school system will resume five days of face-to-face learning next fall to start the 2021-22 school year. The Tuscaloosa News reports that a variety of factors were considered when making the decisions.

Daria says those include employee vaccinations, as well as the needs of students and educators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES