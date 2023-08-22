TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 40,000 University of Alabama students are back in town as classes are set to start Wednesday morning.

Pete Zimmer says that’s great news because that means business is booming at his restaurant Ajian Sushi.

“Obviously it’s good because it brings revenue into the city and brings tax dollars and allows the city to continue to grow,” Zimmer said. “Yesterday we were so busy and it was a line out the door and you’re just going and going.”

Zimmer says that UA students make up a big demographic of customers for Ajian Sushi since his business accepts Bama Cash. UA junior Claudia Veliz is excited to be back to school.

“I think it’s really great we have lots of options for food in Tuscaloosa for food and drinks and it’s a great environment,” Veliz said. “They cater to college kids with 40,000 of us coming back every August.”

According to an economic impact study conducted by the University of Alabama for the academic year 2019-2020, UA generated over $2 billion for Tuscaloosa’s economy.