Tuscaloosa restaurants continue to struggle in COVID-19 pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The impact of the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact businesses in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Many restaurants have been trying to stay afloat by serving food to customers using curbside pick-up.

To-go only is not working for Craig Williams, he is the owner of the Avenue Pub and Central Mesa restaurants. He is closing both his restaurants temporarily because of economic uncertainty.

“At this point, the majority of all of our people have been laid off and it’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do,” Williams said. “There have been layoffs all across our industry and hospitality employees are suffering and it’s sad and I don’t know what the solution is or what the answer is.”

Moe’s Original Bar B Que is also struggling in downtown Tuscaloosa. The business has curbside to-go pick-up so customers can get their food. But Manager Matt Deyton says he is not sure how long that will last.

“Its hurting business and our numbers are dropping,” Deyton said. “We’ve got food that we won’t be able to serve it all our stuff is fresh so we try to get it out as soon as possible but with how slow its been we don’t know and it’s really been difficult.”

As for Williams, he is hoping things will turn around soon so he can re-open his restaurants.

“This is just a unique time not just in Tuscaloosa but all around the country,” Williams said. “We are trying to make the right decisions that will best impact our employees and the future viability of our business.”

Williams says the shut down of his restaurants is only temporary.

LATEST POSTS