TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week will be held from Sunday through Friday and feature exclusive menu items, special discounts, plus a fleet of food trucks.

Visit Tuscaloosa stated Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week events will highlight unique locations and talented individuals in the Druid City’s food scene. Those who would like to find more information about the celebration, including participating locations and special offers, can click here.

“Visit Tuscaloosa is excited to launch Restaurant Week 2023. We have a diverse culinary scene in Tuscaloosa that we are eager to help promote,” said Visit Tuscaloosa Director of Community Development Josh Rivers in a release. “Our restaurants have talented chefs who do an amazing job developing creative and delicious dishes. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to indulge in this event and experience some great pricing options.”

The last event of Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week is Food Truck Friday. It will take place in Government Plaza at 6 p.m. with the Live at the Plaza concert series.