TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish.

155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual “Thanksgiving Feast” every year to give back to the community.

“Part of it is trying to be good neighbors in the community that constantly supports us,” Barfield said. “Tuscaloosa is good to us 365 days during the year and we feel this is a good opportunity to do more to help and be part of the community that serves us.”

Michelle Carter comes to the feast every year with her husband and two sons to enjoy the tasty meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, ham and stuffing.

“I think it’s great and beautiful they are helping out in the community,” Carter said. “It’s impressive to be giving away that much food in this economy, and I know food prices have skyrocketed so this is very generous of them.”

The “Thanksgiving Feast” was created with the goal to serve more than 2,000 meals. They also accept donations that will go towards Habitat For Humanity in Tuscaloosa. Last year, Barfield said Chuck’s provided 3,000 meals to those in need.

“This year it’s dine in but in years past we’ve done to-go in response to COVID,” Barfield said. “This is our first year back dine in the past two years. So you just come in and put your name on the list and there will be a wait a little bit but we will move tables quickly but there is room for everyone.”

The dinner was served from 11 a.m. Thursday morning until 3 p.m.