Tuscaloosa residents file lawsuit against recycling plant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of people in Tuscaloosa filed a lawsuit against the Liberty Recycling plant.

Linda Greene is one of the six residents who filed the legal action. She says that recent fires, smoke, loud noise and explosions are affecting her quality of life and she wants the plant to move out of her neighborhood and relocate somewhere else.

“The problem is they need to move, they don’t belong in our community. They need to move tomorrow, pack up tonight and move and save lives and property,” Greene said.

Greene says she blames Liberty Recycling for more than 40 explosions and two large fires in the past 18 months. This is the second time residents living near the plant have filed legal action. 119 residents filed a lawsuit in 2015 against the plant.

Ward Pearson is the attorney representing the plaintiffs. He says he will continue to fight until Liberty Recycling relocates to another place away from the neighborhood.

“It’s terrible for them, they don’t have any quality of life in that neighborhood. You have all these explosions that shake the windows and have knocked pictures off the walls and dishes off the table because it’s so loud,” Pearson said.

Pearson says Liberty Recycling has 42 days to respond to the lawsuit. The first court hearing in front of a judge could take place in a few months.