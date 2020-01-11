Tuscaloosa prepares for weekend severe weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency is preparing for severe weather on Saturday.

Director Nick Lolley says its all hands on deck and there is extra staff that will be working just in case.

“We always get ready just not for today but we are always ready for whenever there is a chance for severe weather,” Lolley said. “Take these things very seriously for you and your family. Make your plans today don’t wait till tomorrow that’s too late.”

EMA workers spent Friday morning loading equipment into trucks like chainsaws and power generators and other gear to be taken to different area’s throughout the county.

“When lives are in danger if you need to cut a tree to get an ambulance to them or deputies to them time is everything,” Lolley said. “Time is of the essence.”

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the city will also be keeping an eye on the storm. Workers will monitor the weather inside the incident command center.

“Saturday we will be adding additional personnel,” Mayor Maddox said. “Fire, police and public works and will be spreading our assets out so we can mitigate is something happens. We are going to open up our tornado shelters at ten am Saturday.”

There are 24 storm shelters located in different areas around Tuscaloosa County.

