Tuscaloosa prepares for severe weather from Ida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hurricane Ida is expected to bring heavy rainfall as well as a tornado threat over the western half of Alabama on Monday.

Tuscaloosa County EMA and first responders are gearing up ahead of the weather, encouraging people to be weather aware, as well as having a plan in place if there’s flooding, a tornado and if the power were to go out.

“We are constantly getting notifications from the National Weather Service, especially from Alabama EMA, we are in contact with them to see what is going on, what information do we need to give to the public,” said Tamara Croom, Tuscaloosa County EMA’s Deputy Director.

Croom says right now, people should begin discussing plans for power outages and tornado threats.

“Is your safe room ready, do you have batteries ready for your flashlight? Make sure your phone is charged. Make sure if you go to your safe room, do you have your medicine, take your food your water anything you might need because with the heavy wings you might lose electricity,” said Croom.

“If you’re in a flood-prone area you have a plan if the water does rise. But the biggest thing we are going to ask of people is if you don’t have to travel tomorrow or Tuesday don’t,” said Fire Chief Randy Smith with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire Chief Smith says first responders in the county are also gearing up ahead of the storm as it’s expected to bring around three to six inches of rain.

“We have additional personnel that we can call in, they have been identified. The city has gone out and started cleaning and checking storm drains to make sure we don’t have any major issues with that. The police department is also preparing to put on additional personnel as needed,” said Smith.

Tuscaloosa County EMA says the best way to receive updates on the server weather is through TUSC Alert.