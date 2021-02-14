Tuscaloosa preparation for wintery weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said residents should hope for the best but prepare for the worst as the western half of the state braces for freezing temperatures and rain.

“Tuscaloosa is right on that line,” said Maddox. “So, my fear is that people will wake up tomorrow, the streets will be clear, traffic will be passable. But midday, all of the sudden we have icing on our street.”

Tuscaloosa County is currently under a winter storm warning. City and court offices plan to open as usual, with adjustments made dependent on weather.

“[Monday] morning, our public works crews will be coming in at 4 a.m. as we begin treatment areas around the city to ensure roadways are passable,” said Maddox.

The state department of transportation is already at work, making sure major roadways and bridges don’t ice over.



“Our crews are going out and pre-treating the roads and doing what they can to mitigate this winter weather that is coming in,” said John McWilliams; West Central Region, Alabama Department of Transportation.

Maddox said for local business owners expecting 2021 license renewals, the city will be flexible with delays and penalties.

“In cases where the lateness of the business license renewal is related to the weather event or to the delays, we are seeing in the post office, that we work with those businesses in waiving in late fees or penalties related to the renewals,” he said.

Tuscaloosa will be opening its 311 line on Monday, for residents to call with non-emergent questions.