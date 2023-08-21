TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — As part of ongoing efforts to enhance pedestrian safety during football season, temporary speed bumps will soon be installed along the Strip in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa City Councilman John Faile says he hopes it will make a big difference.

“I think it will be a good thing and it will slow some people down but what it will do is discourage people from riding and cruising through there,” Faile said. “A lotta of the problem is people don’t get out and they just ride around to look what’s going on.”

Assistant Tuscaloosa Police Chief Heath Clark agrees with Faile and is hoping this traffic calming measure will discourage cruising and exhibition-type driving in the area. The speed bumps will make it difficult for drivers to speed or do donuts and burnouts in such a pedestrian-heavy area.

“The ones going out on University Boulevard will be temporary speed bumps and UAPD officers will be deploying those out at nighttime with heavy traffic with pedestrians,” Clark said. “What we are trying to do is get folks to pay more attention to their driving to make sure they realize they are in a heavy pedestrian area.”

Funded by the University of Alabama, the speed bumps will be strategically placed to encourage responsible driving and prioritize the safety of pedestrians and motorists. The speed bumps will be in place from Wednesdays to Sundays indefinitely on the Strip and side streets near Bryant-Denny Stadium.