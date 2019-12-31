Tuscaloosa PD arrest serial motel robber

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (1/2/2020): The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man charged with committing multiple robberies of motels.

According to TPD, Markece Vonta Ryans, 26, or Greensboro is accused of robbing a motel in the 1200 block of E Skyland Blvd on Aug. 24, 2019. Then on Dec. 8, 2019, he allegedly robbed another motel in the 4500 block of E McFarland Blvd.

Ryans has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

—

ORIGINAL (12/31/2019: The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a suspect that over the past several months allegedly robbed several motels in Tuscaloosa County.

The first instance was on August 24 in the 4500 block of E McFarland Boulevard, the second robbery on December 8 in the 1200 block of E Skyland Boulevard and the third incident on the 1900 block of McFarland Boulevard Northport.

According to TPD, during each occurrence, the suspect entered the business, brandished a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

If anyone has information about the identity of the suspect or any information on the several incidents, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

