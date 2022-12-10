TUSCSALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 29-year-old woman.

According to police, Jennifer Craft left Moundville in a silver 2017 Nissan Altima to visit a friend on December 1. Craft never showed up at the friend’s location and did not return the following day.

A family member told police they received a text from her phone on December 5.

She is described as 5’9″ and 150 pounds with dark hair.

Police believe she could be in the Vestavia Hills area.