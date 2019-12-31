Tuscaloosa police locate missing 15-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (1:22 p.m.): According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Charone Stark has been located. She is in good health and has been returned to her family.

—

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old that was reported missing. Charone Stark was last seen on the 2900 block of 7th Street earlier Tuesday.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Stark may be suffering from stress and anxiety.

She was last seen wearing the clothes pictured above. The picture was taken Tuesday.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

