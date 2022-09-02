TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue truck while attempting to pass it, then left the scene.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department released dash camera video from an ambulance following the fire truck while on the way to the home of a person that needed medical attention.

The video shows what appears to be a 2010-2014 Hyundai Elantra crossing into the wrong lane on Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa in an effort to pass the fire truck. The driver of the vehicle eventually catches up to the truck and crashes into the side of it.

Police say the incident happened just past the train station on Hargrove Road around 6:38 p.m. on August 19.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the TPD at 205-349-2121.