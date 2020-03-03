Tuscaloosa Police search for robbery suspect

Tuscaloosa, Ala. — (WIAT) Tuscaloosa Police are looking for a a man accused of stealing from a local convenience store.

Officers accuse the man of taking an alcholic beverage and leaving the store without paying.

Tuscaloosa Police say the man was previously involved in several theft cases in multiple juridictions.

If you recognize him, call Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

