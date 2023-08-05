TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Divers recovered a missing swimmer’s body around 7 p.m. Saturday at Lake Nicol.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers were called to the lake at 4:54 p.m. A group of friends told police a man jumped in the water and didn’t resurface.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper Freddie Ingram said the man who died was in his “low 20s.” He said the man jumped off a cliff that’s around 10-12 feet high before drowning. Ingram mentioned it’s illegal to jump off a cliff at Lake Nicol.

The TPD, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division responded to the scene. The area of Lake Nicol the search was being conducted in is known as “The Cliffs.”

