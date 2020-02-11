Tuscaloosa police officer involved in crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigator with the Tuscaloosa Police Department was involved in a crash Tuesday morning where he did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.
According to the TPD, officers responded to a wreck at the corner of Greensboro Avenue and University Lane at 11 a.m. Tuesday involving a nine-year veteran on the police force and a civilian. The department claims the officer was traveling southbound on Greensboro while the other driver was heading northbound on the road.
Despite being sent to DCH Medical Center, neither the officer of civilian were seriously hurt.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
