Tuscaloosa police looking for man accused of leaving racist letter at church

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police investigators are looking for a man who is dropping off packages that contain threatening harassing letters with racist content.

Pastor Ray Sullivan says the suspect dropped off a letter at his church Saturday filled with derogatory racial statements.

“And when you get something like that, especially at the house of God, it makes you wonder what the motive is behind this and why would anyone bring this to the house of God,” Sullivan said.

Pastor Sullivan tells CBS his church video surveillance system captured images of the man police suspect of dropping of the threatening letters to 10 Tuscaloosa businesses including his church, River of Life Family Worship Center, on Highway 82 East.

“It was a lot of derogatory comments toward people of color,” Sullivan said. “And it’s awful some of the things being said—racial statistics—It was mean spirited altogether. As the pastor of River of life, I will never condone racism, or hatred of anyone of any color or any race because it’s not godly and I hope this man is apprehended.”

The Jasper Police Department in Walker County is also searching for this same suspect. Investigators believe he is also leaving threatening letters at area businesses in Jasper.