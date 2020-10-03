Tuscaloosa Police keeping an eye on bar crowds during home opener weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to kick off Saturday afternoon for the home opener at Bryant Denny against Texas A&M.

“Get ready to do without your license because we are going to suspend them on the second offense,” City councilman Lee Busby has a stern message from bar and restaurant owners who try to overcrowd their businesses.

Thousands will be in T-town for game day weekend and city officials plan to keep an eye on bars and restaurants to make sure they are following the social distance guidelines and don’t exceed occupancy limits. Busby said fire department and police officers will monitor how many people are inside establishments. Bars that allow too many people inside will get tickets and could be ordered to shut down. Bars who get a second offense risk having their business license revoked.

“If you talk with the other bar owners here is what they are telling me, don’t punish everybody,” Busby said. “If someone is not observing the requirements suspend their license. That’s what the bar owners are saying and I agree with them.”

Innisfree Irish Pub Manager Nick Snead says his staff all wear face masks and he takes occupancy limits seriously. Tuscaloosa bars can only allow 50% of customers inside their businesses.

“We just want a level playing ground, we want every bar around town to be the same,”Snead said. “If you’re not operating at 50% then you should get in trouble. You know, just because one bar is not doing good why should we all be punished.”

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner tells CBS 42 last weekend three bars and two restaurants got tickets while 24 other establishments had no violations.

