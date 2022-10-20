TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Thursday night.

According to the TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, officers were called to the University Downs complex on 120 15th Street E on reports of a shooting at 7:32 p.m.

Two victims were transported to DCH. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the scene and will release additional information as it becomes available.

