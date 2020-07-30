Tuscaloosa police investigate fatal crash that left 1 dead

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old Northport man on New Watermelon Road Wednesday.

According to the TPD, the victim was driving a Mercedes SUV near the intersection of New Watermelon Road and Lakeridge Court at 2 p.m. The driver lost control and collided with a BMW SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction. The BMW hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW did not report any injuries at the scene.

The victim’s name will be released once all of his family members have been notified.

This crash is under investigation.

