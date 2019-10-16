Tuscaloosa police increasing security during Alabama game Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Football fans can expect to see a heavy police presence when Alabama takes on Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night.

This is all happening while Tuscaloosa police still investigate a shooting that happened on the Strip Monday night. In October 2017, police investigated a drive-by shooting on the Strip that happened just after Alabama’s homecoming game.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department told CBS 42 you can expect to see a heavy police presence in town Saturday night and that violence will not be tolerated.

“We don’t like to discuss the number of personnel that will be in the area, but we do have officers that will be strategically place inside and outside of the stadium as well as on the Strip and downtown areas as well,” Lt. Teena Richardson said. “And we will have officers working patrol to make sure those people attending the game are as safe and secure as well.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday. Police are encouraging the public to report anything they see that looks suspicious.

