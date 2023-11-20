TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are going home to spend Thanksgiving with their families.

Lieutenant Donny Emerson with Tuscaloosa Police says burglary cases typically spike during the holidays, which is why TPD is stepping up patrols.

“It’s extremely important to make it look like someone is home even when somebody is not,” Emerson said. “A porch light, living room light or even a kitchen light or even a TV to give the appearance that someone is at the residence.”

Emerson says officers will be keeping an eye on UA students who live in off-campus apartments and condominiums to deter burglaries.

UA student Lauren Campbell says she is glad police are on the job. She and her roommates are leaving town and are making sure their apartment is locked up tight.

“We’ll lock the balcony door. Some of us have locks on our rooms and we will lock those and we obviously lock our front doors,” Campbell said. “Our cars won’t be here and we also have security cameras and we get notifications on our phones wherever there is movement.”

University of Alabama students return to classes on Nov. 27.