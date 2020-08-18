Tuscaloosa Police hand out citations, make arrests for not social distancing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police officers wrote 12 citations and arrested four people Sunday afternoon after hundreds lined up outside bars on the strip to celebrate sorority recruitment day. Many were not wearing a face mask or social distancing.

Mayor Walt Maddox spoke to reporters Monday morning to express his disappointment with many in those large crowds and is calling on everyone in Tuscaloosa not just University of Alabama students or sorority members to be more responsible.

“Wear your mask as much as possible and social distance as much as possible and there are going to be times we forget to wear it, this is new to everyone,” Maddox said. “But what we are asking is do your best all the time to protect yourself and others. And if we do that we will get through this sooner then later.”

UA freshmen student, Cara Wanner, agrees with Maddox.

“I think its a shame because all the students who are here we want to stay on campus,” Wanner said. “And if wearing a mask and social distancing is what allows that to happen I think we should all practice that so we are able to stay until Thanksgiving.”

Innisfree Pub owner Trip Rogers is glad the city is writing citations and putting offenders in jail. His bar has been operating at fifty percent occupancy rate, and has signs posted about wearing a face mask.

“Sunday there were lots of pictures out of people waiting in long lines,” Rogers said. “And a lot of that is because we can’t let people in. We can’t enforce anything outside our gates, we can only put signs up like you and the city is writing citations and hopefully, that will help.”

Anyone who gets a citation from the City of Tuscaloosa can expect to pay five hundred dollars and possibly get jail time.

LATEST POSTS