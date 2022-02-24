FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police officers from the Behavioral Health Unit are training Fayette police officers this week to help them deal with mental illness cases.

Fayette Patrolman Jordan Roberts says the five-day training seminar is invaluable and will help him do his job better.

“But we are still trying to figure out mental disorders and this training has helped us identify some things we’ve seen and we’ve discussed with our instructors. When you have a mental illness you’re still a human being, so what we want to gather out of all that is what techniques can we use so we can help people,” Roberts said.

Lieutenant Craig Parker is teaching the officers a five-day seminar called “Crisis Intervention Team Training.” The goal is to teach Fayette officers everything they need to know about mental illness and what to do if they encounter anyone who needs help. Parker is the Behavioral Health Unit commander.

“So we start off the week with mental illness and substance abuse recognition, some things they can be looking for and signs and symptoms. Then we follow that up with communications tactics,” said Parker.

The training seminar started Monday and will conclude Friday.