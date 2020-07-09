Tuscaloosa Police Department hosts “Popsicles with Police” event for July, August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Tuscaloosa Police Department kicked off it’s weekly “Popsicles with Police” event on Wednesday.

No better way to cool off the Alabama summer heat with some refreshing popsicles.

In a media release sent to CBS 42, Tuscaloosa police will be visiting neighborhoods across the city to hand out popsicles to children and masks to anyone who may need them. The popsicles will be handed out to the first 150 children that show up, so make sure to follow the Tuscaloosa Police Department Facebook page to find out where they will be.

“Popsicles with Police” will happen every Wednesday in July and trickle into early August. Here are some photos of the summer’s first gathering.

Courtesy: Tuscaloosa Police Department

