TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a staffing shortage of Police officers. Assistant Police Chief Steve Rice tells CBS 42 the department is short 28 officers and he is doing everything possible to resolve the problem.

“The Mayor and Council increased our pay plan last year to hopefully attract some more qualified applicants and on top of that we have a lateral pay program and so our goal is to bring a post certified and qualified and trained officers in here so we don’t have to spend the time and money to get them up to speed,” said Rice.

Rice says typically TPD has 289 sworn police officers, but they are short 28. The department is trying to recruit and attract new officers and using everything to find qualified applicants including offering incentives. Rice admits the process has been difficult.

“I think its a complicated issue really. I think the job market is one factor and I think our agency is one that’s difficult to attract people to. Some other agencies around us have some better benefits then we do. Luckily our pay is comparable, and I think its a tough job market for us.”

The starting salary for a Tuscaloosa Police officer is $51,000 per year. Officials tell CBS 42 TPD is one of the highest paid police agencies in Alabama. Since Oct. 37 applicants who are post certified officers applied for jobs with Tuscaloosa Police and some of those applicants are from other states outside Alabama.