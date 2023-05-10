TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Tuscaloosa say they’re cracking down on exhibition driving, street racing and vehicle noise violations.

Captain Billy Hallman, head of the Tuscaloosa Police Traffic Division, says this is a serious issue.

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve written 34 tickets that involve some sort of racing those vehicles were towed and some of them went to jail,” Hallman said.

Last weekend, TPD officers closed down the parking lot area at Snow Hinton Park to prevent people from doing donuts, peeling out and doing other exhibition driving stunts. After the A-Day football game a few weeks ago at Bryant Denny Stadium officers tell CBS 42 many high-performance cars were street racing.

“It’s not only dangerous for them but also for cars around them. We are trying to stop the racing and reckless driving to make our roads safer,” Hallman said.

Police say if anyone is caught street racing or doing exhibition driving, officers can tow your vehicle and drivers can face fines from $500 to $1,000 dollars.