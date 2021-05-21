Tuscaloosa police concerned about legal drug sold at gas stations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are concerned about a drug being sold in pill form at local gas stations and smoke shops.

Sgt. Craig Parker oversees the Tuscaloosa Police Mental Health unit. He says the drug Phrenze White and Phrenze Red are dangerous and can cause mental problems for users.

“We’ve had people overdose on this, completely delusional. We’ve had people naked running in the streets fighting cars and it leads to a condition called excited deliria,” said Parker.

Parker tells CBS 42 that the pills have been showing up recently in Tuscaloosa stores. Although it’s legal, he has been visiting a number of businesses asking owners to pull the pills off the shelf and to stop selling them.

“We are going to be working with the community to try to get some community education about this. And hopefully we can talk to these store owners to get them to stop selling it until we can get a law in place that will give us some law enforcement function,” said Parker.

Dinesha Carter works at Smokers Outlet in Tuscaloosa. She says her boss refuses to sell Phrenze pills because it is wrong to do so.

“Well we are not selling it because we do our best to stick to the rules and regulations, and I think it’s immoral to sell this,” said Carter.

Sgt. Craig Parker is hoping lawmakers in Alabama will pass legislation that will ban these pills from being sold at local stores.