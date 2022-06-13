TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police and the FBI are looking for whoever is responsible for breaking into a local bank.

Captain Kip Hart from Tuscaloosa Police says someone broke into the Tuscaloosa County Credit Union sometime during the weekend and stole an undetermined amount of money.

“When employees arrived at the credit union [Monday], they noticed it had been forcibly entered,” Hart said. “At this time, we are trying to calculate the damage and what was taken.”

The credit union is located on 7th Street in downtown Tuscaloosa, one block away from the Sheriff’s Office and the County Courthouse. As the Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, Hart says the suspects may have started a fire inside during the burglary.

“There is evidence that some kind of flame was involved,” Hart said. “But we don’t know if it was a fire or some sort of electrical problem.”

Credit Union customer Donna Hallman wants whoever committed the crime to be held responsible.

“People should be held accountable for everything they do,” Hallman said. “Crime has really taken over this town and it’s becoming a big issue”.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or Tuscaloosa Police.