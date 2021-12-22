Tuscaloosa plant moving part of operation to new location

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A controversial recycling plant is moving a portion of its car crushing operation out of a west Tuscaloosa neighborhood to a new location in Tuscaloosa County.

Neighbors like Linda Greene and Debra Gamble are declaring this news a major victory. The two are a part of a group that filed a lawsuit against Liberty Recycling complaining about loud noise, explosions, fires and pollution.

Greene says she is glad the company located on 24th Street is moving the shredder machines used to crush cars to a new location.

“In living it’s not how, but it’s the quality of your life and with Liberty in our community there is no quality of life because there are exposing us to terrible chemicals that cause cancer,” she said. “No neighborhood needs it and they should be in an industrial park.”

District 2 City Councilwoman Raevan Howard says she has fought long and hard and is glad Liberty Recycling is removing what she calls a nuisance.

“So that’s what I fought hard against was to get this nuisance out of my community and to do something better for the residents here, Howard said. “The victory came a few weeks ago when they informed me they were going to be relocating the part of the business that has caused the nuisance.”

Howard says in the past 18 months there have been reports of 40 explosions at the plant and several fires. Liberty Recycling expects to have the car shredder machine operational at the new location by the end of the year.