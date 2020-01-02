Tuscaloosa PD to move location for next 2 years Jan. 6

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department will be moving to a new temporary location starting Jan. 6.

The new location will be at 2501 E Hargrove Road. TPD will be at this location for the next two years or until the completion of “needed renovations and repairs.”

Police administration, records, traffic divisions and the investigative divisions will be housed at this new location. The records division will be closed from Jan. 6-8 and will reopen next Thursday.

TPD will still respond and function to calls during the move.

