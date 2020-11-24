Tuscaloosa PD stepping up patrols for Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual matchup for bragging rights is just four days away!

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Auburn Tigers for the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley says five police agencies will be working together all this week to step up patrols to keep fans safe during the COVID-19 emergency.

“I think when people see officers out there, we’ve got them on every corner and we’ve got them inside the stadium and people know we are creating that safe environment so they can relax and have a good time. It is a lot of work for lots of officers and they are away from their families and they don’t get to watch the game. It’s what we have to do to keep Tuscaloosa as safe as possible,” he said.

Blankley doesn’t expect to see larger crowds this week because of the Corona-Virus but he still wants fans to know they can expect to see a large police presence.

The police security detail has officers from Tuscaloosa PD, University of Alabama Police, Northport Police, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and state police.

“We will have extra officers working downtown in the bar areas. We are really hoping everybody just comes to town and has a good time in the city of Tuscaloosa but we also want them to social distance and wear a mask and we have the state mask ordinance as well,” he said.

The security detachment also includes several Tuscaloosa Police helicopters that will fly high above the strip and will fly over the stadium to give officers another tool to make sure everyone is safe.

LATEST POSTS