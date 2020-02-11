1  of  52
Tuscaloosa PD searching for suspect who parked in handicapped spot, ran over man trying to report it

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect accused of reckless driving in a parking lot Jan. 3.

According to TPD, the suspect had parked in a handicapped parking spot in a lot in the 1500 block of E Skyland Blvd.

A man saw that and confronted the suspect. As the man was attempting to report it, the suspect got into the vehicle and drove off, striking the man and causing minor injuries, TPD said. The suspect drove off without rendering aid.

If you have any information on the incident or the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

