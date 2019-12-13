Tuscaloosa PD searching for robbery suspect

Closings
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

According to TPD, the suspect arrived at a business in the 3300 block of E McFarland Blvd around 3:45 p.m.

The suspect acted as if he was applying for a loan before approaching the counter and giving the clerk a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

