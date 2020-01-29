Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing person last seen Jan. 24

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a missing person who was last seen last Friday.
According to TPD, the parents of Tarious Imari Pitts reported him missing Jan. 24. He was last seen in the 3000 block of MLK Jr. Blvd.
Pitts was seen wearing a black hoodie, white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.
If you have any information of Pitts’ whereabouts, contact TPD at (205) 349-2121.
LATEST POSTS
- Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami
- US senators begin asking questions in Trump impeachment trial
- ALEA vehicle hit by box truck while trooper responded to crash
- ‘It’s a dream come true’: Katie Sowers set to make history as first woman to coach in Super Bowl
- 3 dead after plane leaving from Huntsville crashes in Illinois, authorities say