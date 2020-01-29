Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing person last seen Jan. 24

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a missing person who was last seen last Friday.

According to TPD, the parents of Tarious Imari Pitts reported him missing Jan. 24. He was last seen in the 3000 block of MLK Jr. Blvd.

Pitts was seen wearing a black hoodie, white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information of Pitts’ whereabouts, contact TPD at (205) 349-2121.

