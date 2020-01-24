Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 5 p.m.

Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing Bryant High School student

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a missing girl last seen Thursday.

Rochelle Denae Dearman was reported missing by her father Thursday morning. She was last seen in the 4800 block of E Skyland Blvd.

Dearman is a student at Bryant High School but did not arrive at school the day she went missing.

She is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 145 pounds with long black hair and wearing glasses.

If you have any information on Rochelle’s whereabouts, contact TPD at (205) 349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events