Tuscaloosa PD: Missing 90-year-old found

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (7/31): The Tuscaloosa Police Department has announced they have located 90-year-old Jeff Davis.

—

ORIGINAL (7/31): The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a missing 90-year-old man who was last seen on Fifth Avenue East around 16th Street Friday night.

According to TPD, Jeff Davis, 90, was on his way to buy tobacco when he left in his blue 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis around 7:30 p.m. He may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgement, according to authorities.

Davis was wearing an orange shirt but may also have put on a striped pullover at the time of his disappearance. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 180 pounds.

If you have any information on Davis’ whereabouts, contact TPD at 205-349-2121.

