TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Wednesday.

Mikiah L. Hawkins was reported missing Jan. 29 by her family.

Mikiah was last seen in the 1100 block of 27th Street in Tuscaloosa. She is described as being 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds.

If you have any information about Mikiah’s whereabouts, contact TPD at (205) 349-2121.

