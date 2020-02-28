Tuscaloosa PD searching for man who robbed store that wouldn’t sell him a vape

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a store after they allegedly denied selling him a vape.

According to TPD, the man went into the store located in the 1800 block of E Skyland Blvd and attempted to buy a vape but was denied due to a lack of identification. He bought a drink and then left.

Later in the day, the suspect returned brandishing a semi-automatic handgun and approached the clerk and took an undisclosed amount of currency and a vape.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

