Tuscaloosa PD rescues 12 people, mostly children, who were stranded on SUV roof during flash flood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department rescued at least a dozen people during flash flooding caused by thunderstorms Tuesday night.

According to TPD, Sgt. JE Spraggins was near the intersection of Kaulton Road and 35th Street around 9 p.m. when he heard calls for help. It was then he discovered an SUV that had been swept off the roadway by the floodwaters. The water was reported to be waist-high, according to TPD.

There were at least 12 people, including seven children and two infants sitting on top of the vehicle.

Other officers came over to help and pull the subjects to safety.

“They had a very calming demeanor with the kids, they assured them everything would be OK,”

TPD Chief Brent Blankley said. “We’re all grateful for the heroic actions of these officers. They do work like this every day that a lot of people don’t see. They’re doing everything they can to help the

public.”

