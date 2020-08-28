Tuscaloosa PD issue arrest warrant for alleged residential burglar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department issued a warrant for a burglary suspect in the Tuscaloosa area on Friday.

According to TPD, a warrant has been obtained to charge Thomas Dewayne Long, 44, with burglary. Long is wanted for breaking into a home on Arcadia Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows him kicking down the door of the home and going inside. The homeowner was not home when the suspect broke into the home on Arcadia Drive.

Homeowners Garland Mundy and her husband Mike live on Arcadia Drive and want Long arrested and brought to justice.

“I want him to be arrested and put in jail and be punished for what he did it’s just not right. That is very disturbing to me because we thought this was a safe neighborhood. I have a 92-year-old neighbor across the street that lives alone shes a widow. I am going to have to be more cognizant about locking my doors,” Mundy said.

The investigation is still ongoing as officers continue searching for Long.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121, or call CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP(7867).

