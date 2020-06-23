Tuscaloosa PD investigating shooting that injured a child

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are investigating a shooting that left one child injured.

Monday evening, Tuscaloosa Police responded to a report of a shooting at Crescent East Apartments. Upon arrival, police found a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

At this time, the shooting is still under investigation. Check back for more updates.

Follow Tim Reid on Twitter for more.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events