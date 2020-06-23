Tuscaloosa PD investigating shooting that injured a child

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are investigating a shooting that left one child injured.

Monday evening, Tuscaloosa Police responded to a report of a shooting at Crescent East Apartments. Upon arrival, police found a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

SHOOTING: CHILD SHOT: Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting at Crescent East Apartments where a child was shot. CBS 42 is on scene working to get more information pic.twitter.com/VRmHr2ZWlf — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) June 23, 2020

At this time, the shooting is still under investigation. Check back for more updates.

Follow Tim Reid on Twitter for more.

LATEST POSTS