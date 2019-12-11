Tuscaloosa PD investigating gun store burglary

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are searching for burglars who broke into a Cottondale gun store and stole a number of firearms last week.

Captain Brad Mason from the Tuscaloosa Police Department says investigators are busy working with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to find whoever committed the crime.

“A lot of time, stolen guns are used in crimes so that’s the concern with that many being out there and those people have firearms that don’t need to have it that could commit a crime with it,” Mason said. “So we want to do everything we can to recover these guns and return them back to the owner.”

The burglary happened at Plus One Tactical Advantage in Cottondale on Dec. 4. Thieves took more than 10 firearms from the business. Captain Mason says there is surveillance footage of the break-in, but it is not being released at this time.

“An individual forced entry into the business and stole some firearms and stole more than 10 that we know of,” Mason said. “They are still doing inventory to see what all was taken. So it’s real important we get this person identified so we find out who he is.”

If you have any information on this case, contact the TPD or the ATF. You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

