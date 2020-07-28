Tuscaloosa PD investigating death of 1-year-old child

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.

The death occurred in the 15000 block of Savannah Drive in the town of Coker, according to TPD.

The initial call came in to TPD as a medical call. After an initial autopsy, it was determined that the cause of death was not due to natural causes.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

