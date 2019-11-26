TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.
According to authorities, police were called to Jemison Ave. and 22nd Street where a subject was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
The subject was transported to a hospital where they later died.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Holidays on the River returns to Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Nov. 27
- Christmas tree arrives at White House in time for holidays
- Tuscaloosa PD investigating deadly shooting at Jemison Ave.
- Community remembers Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams after tragic death
- Federal agencies, airlines prepping for record number of holiday travelers