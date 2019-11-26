Tuscaloosa PD investigating deadly shooting at Jemison Ave.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

According to authorities, police were called to Jemison Ave. and 22nd Street where a subject was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The subject was transported to a hospital where they later died.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

