Federal judge blocks Alabama's near-total abortion ban

Tuscaloosa PD in need of help identifying car break-in suspects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects.

According to TPD, the suspects broke into vehicles at several locations around Tuscaloosa.

Both suspects are male and drive a blue Kia Optima.

If you have any information on the suspects’ identity, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

