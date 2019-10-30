Tuscaloosa PD in need of help identifying car break-in suspects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects.
According to TPD, the suspects broke into vehicles at several locations around Tuscaloosa.
Both suspects are male and drive a blue Kia Optima.
If you have any information on the suspects’ identity, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.
