Tuscaloosa PD in need of assistance identifying theft suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect allegedly took a number of men’s clothing and put them in her purse without paying for them.

The suspect left in a blue Dodge Caravan displaying a switched Alabama tag.

If you have any information that could help authorities, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

LATEST POSTS