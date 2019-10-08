Tuscaloosa PD in need of assistance identifying theft suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a theft suspect.
The suspect allegedly took a number of men’s clothing and put them in her purse without paying for them.
The suspect left in a blue Dodge Caravan displaying a switched Alabama tag.
If you have any information that could help authorities, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.
