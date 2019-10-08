Tuscaloosa PD in need of assistance identifying theft suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect allegedly took a number of men’s clothing and put them in her purse without paying for them.

The suspect left in a blue Dodge Caravan displaying a switched Alabama tag.

If you have any information that could help authorities, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events