Tuscaloosa PD expected to crack down on citizens not wearing face coverings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On July 6, a new city of Tuscaloosa ordinance went into effect requiring citizens to wear a face mask in public. But Mayor Walt Maddox says some are not abiding by the mandate.

As a result, the Tuscaloosa Police Department is expected to soon crackdown on offenders who are not wearing a mask. Councilman Kip Tyner weighed on the situation.

“I wish that since we have this going on that everybody would abide by it. I would love to see everybody everywhere I go with a mask on,” Tyner said.

The owner of the World of Beer restaurant in downtown Tuscaloosa supports the city’s effort to make sure everyone is obeying the city ordinance. Every employee wears a mask and customers wear face coverings but they can remove them to eat and drink.

Bartender Kim Ladd is hoping everyone will wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Stay safe and follow the rules and wear your mask and tell everyone else to wear a mask while you talking to them. Let’s reduce this as much as possible and do what you’re supposed to do,” Ladd said.

Anyone who gets a citation from Police can expect to pay a $25 fine.

