Tuscaloosa PD down to final 2 candidates for new police chief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The search for the new Tuscaloosa police chief is down to just two candidates.

Mayor Walt Maddox is expected to make his decision in the near future on who he will hire to lead the department.

“This for me is probably my greatest responsibility as mayor because public safety is the core function of government,” Mayor Maddox said. “So what I want to do is to select the right person who will lead our department now and into the future.”

The mayor will either hire Lieutenant Brent Blankley or retired Captain Randy Vaughn. Both have been selected to move to the second round of interviews. Blankley has been with Tuscaloosa PD for 13 years while Vaughn retired in 2018 after serving with the department for 30 years.

“Both candidates, I believe, are extremely qualified and they are both supportive within the [department] and externally I look forward to getting to know them better through the interview process.”

Former Police Chief Steve Anderson retired last August after serving with Tuscaloosa PD for 25 years. Mitt Tubbs is serving as the interim chief until a replacement is officially hired.

LATEST POSTS